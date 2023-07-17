Exclusive! Rohit Shetty reveals he loves the comic timing of THIS actor and wants to work with them

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has directed many blockbuster films which starred actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and others.

The filmmaker is known for two genres, action and comedy. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Rohit and when asked if it’s difficult to make a hero do comedy, he said, “No, it’s not like that. They need to be good actors. If he is a good actor, he will do comedy, tragedy, and action. But, if he is not a good actor, then he won’t be able to do anything.”

When probed if he has met someone who is not a good actor, the filmmaker said, “No, touchwood nothing like that has happened with me. But yes, comedy is difficult. To shoot a comedy, to perform it, and to write it, is more difficult than action.”

When asked who according to him can carry comedy very well, Rohit said, “I haven’t worked with him, but I would like to take Govinda ji’s name. I haven’t seen a hero with comic timing better than him.”

When asked if he would like to work with him, the filmmaker said, “Yes, of course, he is a legend and one of my favourite actors.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to see Govinda in a movie directed by Rohit Shetty. So, let’s hope that it happens soon.

