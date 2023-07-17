Exclusive! Rohit Shetty reveals he loves the comic timing of THIS actor and wants to work with them

Rohit Shetty has worked with many actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and others. And now, he wishes to work with this veteran actor.
Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has directed many blockbuster films which starred actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and others.  

The filmmaker is known for two genres, action and comedy. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Rohit and when asked if it’s difficult to make a hero do comedy, he said, “No, it’s not like that. They need to be good actors. If he is a good actor, he will do comedy, tragedy, and action. But, if he is not a good actor, then he won’t be able to do anything.”

Also Read: Rohit Shetty's grand chopper entry sets the stage for the thrilling premiere of COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

When probed if he has met someone who is not a good actor, the filmmaker said, “No, touchwood nothing like that has happened with me. But yes, comedy is difficult. To shoot a comedy, to perform it, and to write it, is more difficult than action.”

When asked who according to him can carry comedy very well, Rohit said, “I haven’t worked with him, but I would like to take Govinda ji’s name. I haven’t seen a hero with comic timing better than him.”

When asked if he would like to work with him, the filmmaker said, “Yes, of course, he is a legend and one of my favourite actors.”  

Well, it will surely be interesting to see Govinda in a movie directed by Rohit Shetty. So, let’s hope that it happens soon.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam embarrasses herself in a stunt; leaves Rohit Shetty in splits

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 00:15

