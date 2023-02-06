Exclusive! Ronit Roy on Udaan 2, here is what the actor has to say

MUMBAI :Actor Ronit Roy is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Indian cinema. With his immense contribution over the time, the actor has indeed created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming movies of the actor.

We have seen some great characters coming from the side of the actor in different shows. No doubt, one of the most loved characters of Ronit Roy is Bhairav Singh from the movie Udaan, which was released in 2010. Over the time, the movie has created a cult space in Indian cinema. The actor is appreciated for the movie till date.

Now, there are many reports suggesting that the makers will be back with a sequel of the movie. Yes, you heard right. Since then, fans are excited and waiting for the same, but there is no official statement from the makers.

During an exclusive interaction with Ronit Roy, the actor spoke about Udaan 2. He revealed that there is no such update on the film. Vikramaditya Motwani does have something in mind, but he is waiting for the director to consider the script and give an update on the same.

Well, this gives us a little hope for Udaan 2. What are your views on this and how excited are you for the film? Do let us know in the comment section below.

