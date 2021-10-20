EXCLUSIVE: Saala Khadoos actress Ritika Singh roped in for a movie titled In Car

MUMBAI: Actress Ritika Singh is no doubt one of the finest talents we have in the acting industry. We have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans. And now we have some exclusive update with regards to the upcoming project of the actress.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Ritika Singh will be seen in an upcoming movie titled In Car. Yes you heard right actress Ritika Singh who is known for giving some amazing performances in movies like Saala Khadoos, Oh My Kadavule, I Am Sorry and others is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled In Car which will be directed by Harshvardhan.

It is said that the movie is set between 5 characters and 90% of the movie is shot in the car.

ALSO READ – (EXPLOSIVE! When Priyanka Chopra slammed ex-boyfriend Aseem Merchant for THIS reason )

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Ritika Singh in her upcoming projects and we look forward to see what she has to offer in this upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this information? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Here are the most expensive things owned by super star Rajinikanth)