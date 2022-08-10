Exclusive! Saavdhan India and Crime Patrol fame actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie 'Ghudchadi'

Actor Prem Saxena who is known for Crime Patrol and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Ghudchadi which has Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the leading role.
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Prem Saxena has been roped in for the upcoming movie Ghudchadi. 

Yes you are heard right, actor Prem Saxena who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution in projects like Saavdhan India, Crime Patrol, Lal Ishq and Wagle Ki Duniya is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie, titled Ghudchadi which stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different the actor Prem Saxena has to offer in this upcoming movie as the movie is already the talk of the town as it is under making.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

PREM SAXENA Ghudchadi SANJAY DUTT Raveena Tandon BOLLYWOOD NEW MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
