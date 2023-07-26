Exclusive! Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain roped in for movie Nayeka

Actor Ankur Jain who was seen in Selfiee, Sacred Games and others will be seen in movie Nayeka
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 23:28
movie_image: 
Ankur Jain

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news coming from movies, ott, movie and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankur Jain will be seen in an upcoming movie Nayeka, yes you heard right, actor Ankur Jain who was seen in Selfiee, Sacred Games and others will be seen in movie Nayeka which has Kirti Kulhari in lead.

ALSO READ – (Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans)

Well the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie.

How excited are you to see him in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "When I was doing Gadar one, many big people from the Industry told me why you are doing this movie, also many people called it Gatar" Ameesha Patel)

Sacred Games Ankur Jain NAYEKA Selfiee Kirti Kulhari Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 23:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain roped in for movie Nayeka
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news coming from movies, ott, movie and television, we are back with...
Exclusive! "It was Ameesha Patel who brought Utkarsh Sharma in the movie Gadar 1 Anil Sharma
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the much awaited movies of the year is Gadar 2 the movie which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel...
Exclusive! "When I was doing Gadar one, many big people from the Industry told me why you are doing this movie, also many people called it Gatar" Ameesha Patel
MUMBAI: Actress Ameesha Patel is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the film industry. How can we...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates 15 glorious years of laughter and life lessons on Sony SAB
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a beloved sitcom that has been entertaining audiences across genders and age...
Breaking! Udaariyaan’s new Lead Aditi Bhagat opens up on joining the show, “We are going to put our best foot forward, and not disappoint and we just want everyone to accept us”, Read the Full Story!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and...
Determined and powerful, Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns viewers in the first look of Sony Entertainment Television’s 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon'
MUMBAI: Championing stories that put the spotlight on women and their pursuit of ambition, Sony Entertainment...
Recent Stories
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain roped in for movie Nayeka
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ameesha
Exclusive! "It was Ameesha Patel who brought Utkarsh Sharma in the movie Gadar 1 Anil Sharma
Ameesha Patel
Exclusive! "When I was doing Gadar one, many big people from the Industry told me why you are doing this movie, also many people called it Gatar" Ameesha Patel
MS Dhoni
Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans
Ranbir Kapoor
Wow! Have a look inside the dreamy house of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Jawan
Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Zinda Banda’ from Jawan cost a whopping Rs 15 crores and was shot with 1000+ girls
Shershaah
Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war