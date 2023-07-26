Exclusive! Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain roped in for movie Nayeka

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news coming from movies, ott, movie and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankur Jain will be seen in an upcoming movie Nayeka, yes you heard right, actor Ankur Jain who was seen in Selfiee, Sacred Games and others will be seen in movie Nayeka which has Kirti Kulhari in lead.

Well the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie.

