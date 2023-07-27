Exclusive! Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain roped in for the movie Nayeka

Actor Ankur Jain who was seen in Selfiee, Sacred Games and others, will be seen in movie Nayeka
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 23:28
movie_image: 
Ankur Jain

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some great news coming from movies, ott, movie and television, we are back with more explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankur Jain will be seen in an upcoming movie Nayeka, yes you heard right, actor Ankur Jain who was seen in Selfiee, Sacred Games and others, will be seen in the movie Nayeka which has Kirti Kulhari in lead.

ALSO READ – (Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans)

Well the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with the movie.
How excited are you to see him in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! "When I was doing Gadar one, many big people from the Industry told me why you are doing this movie, also many people called it Gatar" Ameesha Patel)

Sacred Games Ankur Jain NAYEKA Selfiee Kirti Kulhari Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 23:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Watch out for &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s new Dabbang Dulhaniya ‘Rajesh’ – Geetanjali Mishra!
MUMBAI :Indian television has been a staple in most households as a source of entertainment and home to several...
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Vedika Bhandari raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI  :Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Vedika Bhandari has been winning the hearts of them and...
What! Javed Akhtar summoned to court as sufficient ground found in Kangana Ranaut’s complaint against him
MUMBAI: The legal battle between Kangana and Javed Akhtar seems to be never ending. The Manikarnika actress had filed a...
Baalveer 3: Challenge! Baalveer ready to face Maha Mahim
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Must Read! From Aaj Rapat Jaye To Cham Cham, here are of the iconic rain songs of Indian movies
MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen some beautiful songs coming from the Indian movies which are best suitable for...
Vanshaj: High Drama! Yuvika finds the wrong Pooja
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Vedika Bhandari r
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Vedika Bhandari raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vedika Bhandari r
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Vedika Bhandari raised temperature with her hotness
What! Javed Akhtar summoned to court as sufficient ground found in Kangana Ranaut’s complaint against him
What! Javed Akhtar summoned to court as sufficient ground found in Kangana Ranaut’s complaint against him
iconic rain songs of Indian movies
Must Read! From Aaj Rapat Jaye To Cham Cham, here are of the iconic rain songs of Indian movies
Shikha Malhotra
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan co-star Shikha Malhotra opens up on her battle with brain stroke paralysis: “gained lot of weight taking steroids”
Ameesha
Exclusive! "It was Ameesha Patel who brought Utkarsh Sharma in the movie Gadar 1”-Anil Sharma
Ameesha Patel
Exclusive! "When I was doing Gadar one, many big people from the Industry told me why you are doing this movie, also many people called it Gatar" Ameesha Patel