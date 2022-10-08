Exclusive! Sahil Mehta talks about his journey as an actor and reveals his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Sahil Mehta is a well-known actor in the field of entertainment. He has been part of many web series and Bollywood movies.

He is best known for his role in Tabbar and he was last seen in Good Luck Jerry alongside Janhvi Kapoor. And now he is all set to play a key role in the movie Rakhsha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his journey and his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

How did your journey as an actor begin? Did you always want to be an actor since childhood or you are an accidental actor?

During childhood, I never thought I would peruse acting as a career. Actually it was theatre that drew me to this profession. Along the run, I have become satisfied as an actor and it's only because of theatre that acting worked for me.

How did you bag your two big Bollywood projects Raksha Bandhan and Good Luck Jerry?

This was the first time I got a call from Mukesh Chabria’s office to test for a character and that’s when my biggest breakthrough happened I bagged Good Luck Jerry, initially I had auditioned for Jigar and then they told me it was for Siddarth, so at one point I was confused to what character I was playing but at the end, I was offered Jigar and that’s a role every actor will look forward to playing.

As far as Raksha Bandhan is concerned after Good Luck Jerry and Tabar once again I was contacted by Mukesh Chabira’s team and had to give an audition for the role and that’s how I bagged the movie. As a child, I grew up watching Akshay Kumar movies and here I was going to work with him and it was an honour to work with him.

How was your experience working with Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar?

Since I come from a completely different city the actors were so sweet that made me feel so comfortable and at ease. I was nervous to work with Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry but she made me feel so comfortable, we used to play card games. She is a very down-to-earth and hard-working person.

Aanand L. Rai sir helped me like big brother and was there for my support. He used to tell me to chill out and not to get nervous and it all worked well, Akshay sir would come and have lunch together and at times he used to get food from home and feed the entire cast and crew and we used to have a great time. We cut cakes and had a lot of celebrations on the sets and automatically a bond was created and the experience was amazing.

