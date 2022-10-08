Exclusive! Sahil Mehta talks about his journey as an actor and reveals his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor

Sahil Mehta is a well-known actor in the field of entertainment. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his journey and his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 08:00
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Sahil Mehta talks about his journey as an actor and reveals his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoo

MUMBAI: Sahil Mehta is a well-known actor in the field of entertainment. He has been part of many web series and Bollywood movies.

He is best known for his role in Tabbar and he was last seen in Good Luck Jerry alongside Janhvi Kapoor. And now he is all set to play a key role in the movie Rakhsha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar.

( ALSO READ -Exclusive! Angel Modi roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his journey and his experience working with Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

How did your journey as an actor begin? Did you always want to be an actor since childhood or you are an accidental actor?

During childhood, I never thought I would peruse acting as a career. Actually it was theatre that drew me to this profession. Along the run, I have become satisfied as an actor and it's only because of theatre that acting worked for me.

How did you bag your two big Bollywood projects Raksha Bandhan and Good Luck Jerry?

This was the first time I got a call from Mukesh Chabria’s office to test for a character and that’s when my biggest breakthrough happened I bagged Good Luck Jerry, initially I had auditioned for Jigar and then they told me it was for Siddarth, so at one point I was confused to what character I was playing but at the end, I was offered Jigar and that’s a role every actor will look forward to playing.

As far as Raksha Bandhan is concerned after Good Luck Jerry and Tabar once again I was contacted by Mukesh Chabira’s team and had to give an audition for the role and that’s how I bagged the movie. As a child, I grew up watching Akshay Kumar movies and here I was going to work with him and it was an honour to work with him.

How was your experience working with Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar?

Since I come from a completely different city the actors were so sweet that made me feel so comfortable and at ease. I was nervous to work with Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry but she made me feel so comfortable, we used to play card games. She is a very down-to-earth and hard-working person.

Aanand L. Rai sir helped me like big brother and was there for my support. He used to tell me to chill out and not to get nervous and it all worked well, Akshay sir would come and have lunch together and at times he used to get food from home and feed the entire cast and crew and we used to have a great time. We cut cakes and had a lot of celebrations on the sets and automatically a bond was created and the experience was amazing.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ) - TellyChakkar Poll! Netizens choose Raksha Bandhan over Laal Singh Chadha

Sahil mehtha Akshay Kumar Janhvi Kapoor TellyChakkar raksha bandan Tabbar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Huge TWIST! Vanraj and Anupamaa turn partners to face Ankush and Barkha’s evilness post Anuj’s paralysis
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Ankush suspects Barkha behind Anuj’s accident
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Horrible! Coward Virat chooses Pakhi over Sai
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Challenge! A major Face-Off between Manini and Banni
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh NO! Virat and Sai’s relationship at stake due to Pakhi
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocker! Gungun enjoys spending time with Armaan, values his presence in her life
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Sahil Mehta talks about his journey as an actor and reveals his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoo
Exclusive! Sahil Mehta talks about his journey as an actor and reveals his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor
Latest Video