Exclusive! Sahoo and Panipat actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajit Shidhaye has been roped in for the movie titled Kuttey. Yes you heard right actor Ajit Shidhaye who is known for his amazing acting contribution over the time with the projects like Sahoo, Panipat, War and few others is now all set to share screen space with Arjun Kapoor in the upcoming movie titled Kuttey.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt looking at the history of work of the actor it will be a treat to watch him once again in this upcoming movie and in a completely different character.

Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and others.

