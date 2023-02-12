Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”

MUMBAI: Actor Soham Majumdar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. The Kabir Singh actor has no doubt made his strong mark with his different types of characters. Soham has given his acting contributions in a variety of projects like Homecoming, Dilkhush, Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, Dhamaka and many more. Recently, the actor also gave an amazing performance in the latest movie Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Soham Majumdar opened up about the experience shooting for the movie, his parameters before choosing a character and much more.

How was your experience shooting the movie? Tell us about a memorable moment?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that the whole experience of shooting the movie was memorable as it was shot in Pune and it is a city of culture. He recalled his days of travelling from Kolkata to Pune and doing theatres and said that it was very special for him to come back to Pune for shooting. Apart from the experience of shooting in Pune, Soham talked about how great his experience was with the cast by appreciating their previous work and saying that working with these artists itself was a memorable journey.

What are your parameters before choosing a character? Is it the length or the depth of the character that you go for?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that he always goes for depth but also for how the character is represented. Soham pointed out how he doesn’t like playing Bengali characters since he is a Bengali but he played it here as he is very particular that the representation of a Bengali character should not be according to how the other person feels about how Bengalis are. Secondly, I want to do something new every time as he might get bored by doing the same thing again and again.

What is your desired character?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that he would not talk about character but instead talk about directors as they make memorable characters. He further expressed his wishes and said that he would like to work with Shoojir Sircar, Rajkumar Hirani and once again with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Right now he is also looking forward to playing a good antagonist.

This was our conversation with Soham Majumdar. Tell us what you feel about this, in the comment section below.