Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Soham Majumdar opened up about the experience shooting for the movie, his parameters before choosing a character and much more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 20:04
movie_image: 
Soham

MUMBAI: Actor Soham Majumdar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. The Kabir Singh actor has no doubt made his strong mark with his different types of characters. Soham has given his acting contributions in a variety of projects like Homecoming, Dilkhush, Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, Dhamaka and many more. Recently, the actor also gave an amazing performance in the latest movie Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

Also read - OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens react on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Soham Majumdar opened up about the experience shooting for the movie, his parameters before choosing a character and much more.

How was your experience shooting the movie? Tell us about a memorable moment?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that the whole experience of shooting the movie was memorable as it was shot in Pune and it is a city of culture. He recalled his days of travelling from Kolkata to Pune and doing theatres and said that it was very special for him to come back to Pune for shooting. Apart from the experience of shooting in Pune, Soham talked about how great his experience was with the cast by appreciating their previous work and saying that working with these artists itself was a memorable journey.

What are your parameters before choosing a character? Is it the length or the depth of the character that you go for?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that he always goes for depth but also for how the character is represented. Soham pointed out how he doesn’t like playing Bengali characters since he is a Bengali but he played it here as he is very particular that the representation of a Bengali character should not be according to how the other person feels about how Bengalis are. Secondly, I want to do something new every time as he might get bored by doing the same thing again and again.

What is your desired character?

To this, Soham Majumdar said that he would not talk about character but instead talk about directors as they make memorable characters. He further expressed his wishes and said that he would like to work with Shoojir Sircar, Rajkumar Hirani and once again with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Right now he is also looking forward to playing a good antagonist.

Also read - Exclusive! "Dinu saw something in me that I couldn’t see in myself; I think I owe my career to Dinu", Radhika Madan talks about working with Maddock and her new film Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video!

This was our conversation with Soham Majumdar. Tell us what you feel about this, in the comment section below.

Soham Majumdar Sajini Shinde ka Viral Video Radhika Madan Zee5 ott movie Movie News Kabir Singh Arjun Reddy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 20:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Rapper Lil Wayne gets sued by ex-bodyguard Carlos Christian for assaulting him
MUMBAI: The former employee told the police that the rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, purportedly brandished a...
Oh no! CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy suffers heart attack, health is critical
MUMBAI: Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who rose to fame after playing the role of Fredericks in the hit show CID, has been...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba feels Garry’s presence and is still alive
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Amresh goes missing, Dhawal devastated by Amresh’s accident news
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Rohit gets to know the truth about Ruhi and Armaan's love story
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! Amika Shail on parameters before choosing a character, “…there’s a lot of nudity on the platforms so I think every actor should keep a boundary…”
MUMBAI: Singer turned actress, Amika Shail is known for her works in Hindi movies, OTT series, OTT films, and...
Recent Stories
Soham
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his experience shooting for the movie, “When you get to work with good actors, it’s fun to jam together”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tripti Dimri
Woah! Animal actress Tripti Dimri defines elegance in her new photoshoot
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee
Animal to Adipurush
Box Office! From Animal to Adipurush: Top 5 highest opening day grosser of 2023
Vicky
Must Read! Enjoyed Sam Bahadur? Here are 5 times when Vicky Kaushal stood out with his performance, check out the list
Daana Veera Soora Karna
Must Read! From Daana Veera Soora Karna to Lagaan, here are movies with longest runtime in Indian Cinema
The Dirty Picture
Wow! Celebrating 12 Years of 'The Dirty Picture': A Cinematic Victory