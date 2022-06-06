Exclusive! “Salman Khan once told me to do a commercial action movie and when he saw the trailer, he loved alot” Abhimanyu Dassani

MUMBAI: Actor Abhimanyu Dassani has no doubt made a strong mark in a very less span of time, the Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota actor Abhimanyu Dasani is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Nikamma which directed by Sabbir Khan and which has Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty along with him.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar here is what the actor Abhimanyu Dasani has to say on this movie Nikamma and on the advice coming from Salman Khan.

Abhimanyu Dasani on his movie in Nikamma

Abhimanyu Dasani says that this is a proper commercial movie which he is doing for the very first time, each character has a beautiful arc in the movie and adds that he would want to do such a movie at some point in life.

Abhimanyu Dasani on the advice given by Salman Khan

Abhimanyu Dasani revealed that once Salman Khan suggested him do a proper commercial action movie and when he did this movie Nikamma and when the trailer was out, he immediately ran to Salman Khan to show him the trailer, Abhimanyu also revealed that he loved the trailer so much and he shared on his social media handle, Abhimanyu Dasani was very happy and excited that he shared the trailer and loved a lot.

Abhimanyu Dasani on the challenges

Abhimanyu Dasani says that he is a self critical actor, he does not see the challenges, he just try to become the director's actor because ultimately it is the director and writer’s vision that they want a certain type of character. Abhimanyu also revealed that he has never done what he did in the movie so it was like a fresh take for him.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Abhimanyu Dasani in his project and we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer in this upcoming movie Nikamma which is all set to hit the big screen on 17th June.

