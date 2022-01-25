Exclusive! Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut with this movie

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who has been winning the hearts of fans with her amazing pictures, is ruling the hearts of the audience with her beauty.

Fans love her pictures and are eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut.

Now if reports are to be believed, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Yes, you heard right. As per sources, Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri will make her Bollywood debut with the remake of the Hollywood movie Bad Genius.

The movie is said to be directed by Soumendra Padhi and will go on floors in March 2022 and release in the end of 2022 or early 2023.The rest of the cast is still to be finalized.

