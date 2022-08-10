Exclusive! Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals

MUMBAI : After Pathaan, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the biggest release of the year. The trailer and the songs of the film have grabbed the attention, but the reactions have been mixed. The film is all set to release on 21st April 2023.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

While talking about the movie, Girish Johar told us, “Salman Khan’s releases on Eid have traditionally become a part of festivities. So, families that celebrate Ramzan, once an Eid comes, they take his films as a part of festivities to begin. So, that’s why his films always get a good start and it has been a norm. But, the consumption pattern of the audiences has changed post the pandemic and box office has become very dynamic, and box office has been ruthless this year and has no star untouched. So, Salman Khan also has to go through this test.”

“The content that he promises to bring will do the talking. Also, one point I would like to mention is that Eid is from Friday evening onwards. So, the full box office potential relies on Saturday. Friday will be partially slow but it may pick up evening onwards. But, it also depends on the dynamics of the post pandemic which is content and quality pattern. It’s a new arena and Salman has to face that. If the content is not good, he may have to struggle which I really don’t hope for, and I am confident that the first weekend should fire,” he added.

Further talking about the opening day collection, he told us, “I think it will take a start anywhere around Rs. 18-20 crore assuming all the factors. If the content is not good and Eid is not celebrated on Friday, then it can come down and even if Eid happens and the content is not good then also it can affect. So, there are various factors at play.”

