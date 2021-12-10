EXCLUSIVE! Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is a very popular show on Indian television. Many actors promote their films and shows on it.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend, a few celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

They give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the show to promote their film.

In the upcoming week, The Kapil Sharma Show will see special guests on the show. Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will be visiting the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush in the lead role.

The film is directed by Anand L Rai and produced by T-series. The film is the remake of a Tamil film titled Galatta Kalyanam. The music has been composed by A R Rahman.

The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda. Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar among others.

Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

