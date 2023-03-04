Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan says, “I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life”

MUMBAI:Sara Ali Khan is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Gaslight which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. The actress also has many interesting projects lined up and her fans are eagerly waiting for them.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sara and spoke to her about being cautious while choosing scripts, if she feels it’s a male-centric industry, and more…

In an interview, you stated that you did mistakes by selecting a few films. So, are you now cautious before signing a new project?

I don’t think caution is the right word, I think I am more convinced that I need to be convinced. It’s like andar se aawaaz ghunjti hui naa nikle ke yeh film karo, toh mat karo.

On Koffee With Karan, you and Janhvi Kapoor spoke about actresses having a shelf life. So, even in this era why did you feel that?

I never said shelf life. It’s not about how long I will be a relevant actor, it’s about the fact that there are two years of my life when I wanted to be working and I couldn’t work. Now, I won’t get those two years again, I will never be 25 again, so I wish that I was working then. I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life. If you are good, you will work till the day you die which is my dream for me; I want to work forever and ever.

Do you think that it’s a male-centric industry?

No, I don’t think so, I have been getting a lot of love and appreciation for my work in all the films that I have done apart from the films that haven’t been good, and it’s not like because I am a girl it’s because those films weren’t good. For example, in films like Atrangi Re or Gaslight, I have been given the privilege to be in the centre of the posters. So, I don’t think it’s a male-centric industry.

Sara has multiple projects lined up like Laxman Utekar’s next, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Jagan Shakti's next, Murder Mubarak, and Metro In Dino.

