Exclusive! “Sara is very lively and Vicky is my favorite actor” - Sharib Hashmi

MUMBAI: Actor Sharib Hashmi has been winning hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting in different movies and OTT shows. He is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as leads.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sharib Hashmi spoke in detail about the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and also in working with the entire team of the movie.

Sharib Hashmi on his character in movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sharib Hashmi says that he really cannot reveal much about the character and he wants the fans to find it out in theatres. He says that he will be seen playing a security guard in the movie and there is a twist with his character, which the fans would surely love.

Sharib Hashmi on his shooting experience

Sharib Hashmi says that the shooting experience was very good and it was done in Indore, which is a beautiful city. The team of Maddock is brilliant as always. They pamper their stars a lot and it was a great experience working with them. The actor adds that Vicky Kaushal is his favorite actor from the new lot and Sara Ali Khan is very bubbly and fun loving. There is a different vibe on set when she is present. Also, the director of the movie Laxman Utekar is one of the finest filmmakers. He surely knows how to hit the right chord with emotions and get the work done by the cast.

Sharib Hashmi on parameters he looks forward to before agreeing for any projects

Sharib Hashmi says that it is the story which he looks for and what his character has to contribute in the entire story. The actor also says that he tries to look at the movie and his characters from the audience's perspective and tries to deliver his best.

