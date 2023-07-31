EXCLUSIVE! Sare Aam Mohabbat actress Omikka Bhatt to star in the short film titled Arthi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

The movie is titled Arthi which will be a short film.

It is chosen for the International Film Festival and actress Omikka Bhatt will be essaying a pivotal role in the movie.

Nothing much is known about Omikka's character yet.

The movie is directed by Utkarsh Kakaria.

It is produced and written by Faizuddin Siddiqui, who is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother.

The short film's concept is based on casteism.

Arthi will be later released on one of the popular OTT platforms.

Omikka was previously seen in projects like Naagin 6, Sare Aam Mohabbat and many more.

The actress is a doctor by profession who has stepped into the world of acting.

