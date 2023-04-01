Exclusive! Sarfarosh actor Ali Khan roped in for the movie Gadar 2

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront with regards to delivering some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television. Keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2023. We have seen many BTS pictures and videos floating all over the internet, which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans. Now we have some exclusive information regarding the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ali Khan will be seen playing a role in this upcoming movie. Actor Ali Khan, who has been grabbing everyone’s attention with his amazing acting in projects like Sarfarosh (1999), Alibaba Aur 40 Chor (2004), and Khiladi (1992), is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Gadar 2, which stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Singh in the leading role.

Well, detailed information about the character that the actor will be playing is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie. It is always a treat to watch the actor defining his craft on screen.

What are your views on this information? How excited are you for the movie Gadar 2? Do let us know in the comment section below.

