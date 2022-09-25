Exclusive! Satyamev Jayate and Raees actor Ankur Sharma roped in for Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Vikram Vedha has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The fans are looking forward to see the actor Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a completely different avatar in this upcoming action thriller.

No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the every single detail of this upcoming thriller and now Tellychakkar has some exclusive information with regards to this upcoming movie with Vikram Vedha.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actor Ankur Sharma will be seen in this movie. Yes you heard right, actor Ankur Sharma who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time which is amazing acting contribution with the projects like Raees, Satyamev Jayate, Blank, and was part of some television series like CID and Crime Patrol, is now also to be seen in this upcoming action thriller which has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer In this upcoming movie.

How excited are you for the movie Vikram Vedha and to see the actor Ankush Sharma in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

