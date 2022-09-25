Exclusive! Satyamev Jayate and Raees actor Ankur Sharma roped in for Vikram Vedha

Actor Ankur Sharma is all set to share screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming movie Vikram Vedha

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Satyamev Jayate and Raees actor Ankur Sharma roped in for Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Vikram Vedha has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. The fans are looking forward to see the actor Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a completely different avatar in this upcoming action thriller.

No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the every single detail of this upcoming thriller and now Tellychakkar has some exclusive information with regards to this upcoming movie with Vikram Vedha.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actor Ankur Sharma will be seen in this movie. Yes you heard right, actor Ankur Sharma who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time which is amazing acting contribution with the projects like Raees, Satyamev Jayate, Blank, and was part of some television series like CID and Crime Patrol, is now also to be seen in this upcoming action thriller which has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the leading role.

Also read (Exclusive! "There cannot be any comparison between Jodha from Jodha Akbar and Nandini from PS1" Aishwarya Rai On Her Character Nandini from PS1)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer In this upcoming movie.

How excited are you for the movie Vikram Vedha and to see the actor Ankush Sharma in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Exclusive! "People should read and know about our history, that's how current generation will come to know about the past" Chiyaan Vikram On Importance of Indian History)

Vikram Veda Set Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan Ankur Sharma Radhika Apte Rohit Saraf South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 16:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia on how she bonds with co-actor Kusha Kapila
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her on-screen and off-screen bond with her co-actor Kusha...
Alia expresses gratitude on receiving Smita Patil Memorial Award
MUMBAI:   Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently enjoying the response to her recently released fantasy...
Dulquer, Rajkummar bring 90's style romance, action with 'Guns & Gulaabs'
MUMBAI :  Lights, camera and action! Actors Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan bring back the 90's style in the upcoming...
Bharti Singh transforms into Anupamaa, calls it a 'shock'
MUMBAI :  Comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen donning the look of the popular daily soap character Anupamaa, played by...
Shocking! Ankita Lokhande shares her casting couch experience, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Casting couch has been faced by several top actors in the industry. Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande...
Amit Trivedi, Aamir Mir, Asees Kaur roll out funky festive number
MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amit Trivedi recently released his latest single 'Dhol', it is a foot-tapping number, which...
RECENT STORIES
Alia expresses gratitude on receiving Smita Patil Memorial Award
Alia expresses gratitude on receiving Smita Patil Memorial Award