Exclusive! Savdhan India and Bhuj actor Sanjoy Dutta has been roped in for movie Upnyaas

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sanjoy Dutta will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Upnyaas. Yes you heard right actor Sanjoy Dutta who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Savdhaan India and was also seen recently released movie Bhuj the pride of India which had Ajay Devgan in the leading role, is now all set to be seen in this upcoming thriller Upanyaas.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we are eagerly waiting to see what he has to offer in this upcoming movie.

Upnyaas is a psychological thriller movie which will be directed by Rahul Kumar Shukla. The movie has Aditya Lakhia and Nadeem Khan in the leading role.

