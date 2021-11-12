Exclusive! Scam 1992 and Tribhanga actor Deepak Kripalani roped in for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's Jug Jugg Jeeyo

MUMBAI: Movie new Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, no doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for the glimpses and the further information about the movie. And now team TellyChakkar has some exclusive information and about the movie.

TellyChallar has exclusively learnt that actor Deepak Kriplani will be seen in this upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Yes you heard right actor Deepak Kripalani who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, Tribhanga which had Kajol, The Final Call and few others is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

