Exclusive! Scoop actor Ankur Jain to be seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer 'Aapke Padoos Mein'

Actor Ankur Jain is all set to be seen in the movie Aapke Padoos Mein, which has Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. It will be produced by Neeraj Pandey.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and television. Now, keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another news coming from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankur Jain will be seen in the upcoming film titled Aapke Padoos Mein. Yes, you heard right. Actor Ankur Jain, who was seen in Rana Naidu, Scoop, Haunting and movie Selfiee, will be seen in the movie Aapke Padoos Mein, which has Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead and will be produced by Neeraj Pandey.

Well, the movie is said to be a remake of a popular Malayalam movie. Also, the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

