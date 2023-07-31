Exclusive! Scoop actor Ankur Jain to be seen in the movie titled Aapke Padoos Mein which has Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from Ott, movies and television, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another news coming from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has learnt that the actor Ankur Jain will be seen in the upcoming titled Aapke Padoos Mein, yes you heard right, Actor Ankur Jain who was seen in Rana Naidu, Scoop, Haunting, and movie Selfiee will be seen in the movie Aapke Padoos Mein which has Nushrratt Bharuccha and to be produced by Neeraj Panday.

Well the movie is said to be a remake of a popular Malayalam movie. Also the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

