Exclusive! Scoop and Sacred Games actor Ankur Jain to be seen in movie Ikroop

Actor Ankur Jain is all set to be seen in the movie Ikroop which has Mithila Palkar in the lead
Ankur Jain

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and television. Now, keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another news coming from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankur Jain will be seen in the upcoming film titled Ikroop. Yes, you heard right. Actor Ankur Jain, who was seen in Rana Naidu, Scoop, Haunting and movie Selfiee, will be seen in the movie Ikroop which has Mithila Palkar in the lead.

Well, the detailed information on the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with the movie.

