Exclusive! “Screen time does not matter to me, it is the quality of role which I look forward to” Savant Singh Premi

MUMBAI : Savant Singh Premi who is known for his amazing projects across platforms is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his recently released movie Jugjugg Jeeyo. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor defining his craft who always looks forward to delivering something different from what he has done previously.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Savant Singh Premi spoke in detail about the types of characters he looks forward to doing and also the ongoing Mantra in life.

Savant Singh Premi on importance of screen time in his projects

As we know actor Savant Singh Premi is seen in the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo where he has less screen time comparatively, the actor revealed that screen time does not matter to him, it is the quality of the role which he looks forward to. He does not go by the length of the character, it is the impact of the character which is very much important for him.

Savant Singh Premi on his ongoing mantra in life

Savant Singh Premi revealed that there is one ongoing mantra in his life that is hard work, he believes in doing the hard work and focusing on his work and not on other things. He says whatever is happening around you, you should believe in your work and you should be passionate about what you do.

Savant Singh Premi on the type of characters he looks forward to doing

Savant Singh Premi revealed that he is looking forward to playing some different and challenging types of characters, Pointing out specifically he revealed that he would love to play some intense and also psychopathic characters where the fans would get to see a different side of the actor.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the work coming from the side of the actor Savant Singh Premi and we look forward to seeing the same in the upcoming days.

