Exclusive! Section 375 actor Rahul Bhat roped in for Anurag Kashyup’s next

Actor Rahul Bhat who is known for his acting contribution with the projects like Daas Dev, Section 375 and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:09
movie_image: 
Rahul Bhat

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rahul Bhat has been roped in for the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie. Yes you heard right, actor Rahul Bhatt who is known for his amazing acting contribution with projects like Section 375, Daas Dev and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie which is tentatively titled Kennedy coming from the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

ALSO READ – Shocking! Pictures of Kareena Kapoor sleeping while watching the movie Laal Singh Chaddha is going viral, netizens are saying ‘is she giving people’s reaction and what will happen to the movie’

No doubt we always look forward to the upcoming projects coming from the side of one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood industry Anurag Kashyap and we look forward to see what he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Vivek Tondon and Ravi Khemu roped in for Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’

ANURAG KASHYUP KENNEDY Rahul Bhat new movie Do Baaraa Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Section 375 actor Rahul Bhat roped in for Anurag Kashyup’s next
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Exclusive! Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame actress Neha Dandale roped in for Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
INTRIGUING! Aryan and Imlie aka Fahmaan and Sumbul CHOREOGRAPH their own stunts and dances in the show Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Ahead of Vikrant and Sara's wedding, will Varun make a re-entry in her life to ruin things in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The show's story is...
Whoa! Ajooni’s Shoaib Ibrahim can easily get selected for Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi, here’s the proof
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back yet again with an amazing update from the telly town.Also read:...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant and Adil to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster...
Recent Stories
Rahul Bhat
Exclusive! Section 375 actor Rahul Bhat roped in for Anurag Kashyup’s next
Latest Video