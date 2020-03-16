Exclusive! Section 375 actor Rahul Bhat roped in for Anurag Kashyup’s next

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rahul Bhat has been roped in for the upcoming Anurag Kashyap movie. Yes you heard right, actor Rahul Bhatt who is known for his amazing acting contribution with projects like Section 375, Daas Dev and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie which is tentatively titled Kennedy coming from the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

No doubt we always look forward to the upcoming projects coming from the side of one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood industry Anurag Kashyap and we look forward to see what he has to offer with his upcoming movie.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

