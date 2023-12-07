Exclusive! Shabina Khan on choreographing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in Gadar 2, “There was a comfort level between me, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel''

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie brings Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel) back on the big screens after 22 years. The teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago, and later the recreated version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was released.

While the recreated songs don’t get a good response, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava recreated version is being loved by one and all. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shabina Khan who has choreographed the song, and spoke to her about the pressure of recreating the song, experience of working with Sunny and Ameesha and more...

Was there a pressure for choreographing the recreated version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava as the original song was such a huge hit?

Yes, a lot. I cannot tell you I had so much pressure because whenever you touch a cult super-hit film, there’s a lot of responsibility and there’s a lot of nervousness. I have been a fan of Gadar. I was very small when Gadar was released, but I was still working in the industry. I used to wonder why people are not making movies like Gadar. When Gadar 2 came to me it was shocking for me because I never thought in my life that there will be a sequel to Gadar and I will be called for it.

How was your experience of working with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel?

I have worked with Sunny Deol earlier when I was an assistant with Ganesh Acharya ji. So, I had taught him as an assistant choreographer and I knew his nature. I have worked with Ameesha also earlier, so I know their nature and there was a comfort level between all three of us. They both admired me when I was an assistant choreographer. So, when they came to know that I was choreographing, they were very happy.

Your songs always have a hook step that grabs everyone’s attention. The original Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was a romantic track, but didn’t have a hook step. But, this time while you were choreographing why didn’t you give a hook step for the song?

There's a hook step in it but not in the form of dance. The hook step is the Taj Mahal, turban, and lamp. There’s a dance moment with the dupatta and why dupatta because all the females of that age group, the age of Ameesha that is shown in the film, will do that. Dupatta is a very important part of Indian culture. So, the hook step for me was to make the audience connect with Gadar.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

