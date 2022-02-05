Exclusive! Sharad Kelkar to be seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and now keeping the promise to deliver the same TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sharad Kelkar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Yes you heard right, actor Sharad Kelkar who has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution with the project like Laxmii, 1920 evil returns, Tanhaji and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Chor Nikal Ke bhaga.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be play by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga is a suspense thriller and will be based on the story of a diamond theft and the movie has Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal.

