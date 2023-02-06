Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff

Actor Sharib Hashmi who was seen and loved in the projects like The Family Man, Asur and others is now all set to be in the movie titled Uff directed by Luv Ranjan
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movies, OTT and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another news from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has learnt that actor Sharib Hashmi will be seen in the upcoming movie Uff, yes you heard right actor Sharib Hashmi who was seen and loved in the projects like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, The Family Man, Asur season 1, and others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Uff directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie is a silent comedy.

ALS0 READ –WOAH! Is mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz married or engaged? Her recent post gives a BIG hint

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with the movie Uff.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Sonakshi Sinha reveals that she was asked to not do Lootera, says “Everybody around told me don’t do the ‘arty’ film”

