Exclusive! Sharman Joshi roped in for upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange marriage produced by Thinking Pictures

MUMNAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sharman Joshi will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange marriage, yes you heard right actor Sharman Joshi who has been winning the hearts of the fans, over the time which his amazing acting contribution is now all set to be seen in the new movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house.

Also read –Sahil Khattar says, "I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop" - Exclusive

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you to CM see him in the upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – Bobby Deol and Kajol Join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a Panel Discussion on Employment Rights of Persons with Disability