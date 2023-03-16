Exclusive! Sharman Joshi roped in for upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage produced by Thinking Pictures

Actor Sharman Joshi is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arranged Marriage, which will be directed by Ishrad Khan under Thinking Picture production house.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 20:49
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Sharman Joshi roped in for upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange marriage produced by Thinking Pictures

MUMNAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Sharman Joshi will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange marriage, yes you heard right actor Sharman Joshi who has been winning the hearts of the fans, over the time which his amazing acting contribution is now all set to be seen in the new movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house.

Also read –Sahil Khattar says, "I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop" - Exclusive

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you to CM see him in the upcoming movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – Bobby Deol and Kajol Join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a Panel Discussion on Employment Rights of Persons with Disability

Sharman Joshi SHARMAN JOSHI FANS SHARMAN JOSHI MOVIES LOVE KI ARRANGE MARRIAGE Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 20:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for Netflix series Vakalatnama
MUMNAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Interesting! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Alifi hiding from the evil witch
MUMNAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Oh No! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Sanjot begs Dilpreet to stop Aastha, Dilpreet furious
MUMNAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! Rajpal Yaadav joins the cast of movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
MUMNAI:TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to be part of the show?
MUMNAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Rajpal Yaadav joins the cast of movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Exclusive! Rajpal Yaadav joins the cast of movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Rajpal Yaadav joins the cast of movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Exclusive! Rajpal Yaadav joins the cast of movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Exclusive! Annu kapoor joins Sharma Joshi and others for the upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Exclusive! Annu kapoor joins Sharma Joshi and others for the upcoming movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Supriya Pathak
Exclusive! Supriya Pathak roped in for upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony
Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony
Exclusive! Here is house Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3
Exclusive! Here's how Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3
confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth
Ishita Dutta flaunts baby bump; confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth