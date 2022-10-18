Exclusive! Sharmin Segal hectic promotion experience will blow your mind

MUMBAI: An extremely talented actress Sharmin Segal, majorly known for her debut movie ‘Malaal’ opposite Meezaan Jafri , and for Bajirao Mastani is now also going to appear in an upcoming movie ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’.

In the movie, Sharmin will be seen opposite Pratik Gandhi. There will also be a major role played by one of the most respected and talented actors of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff who will play the role of a ghost.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sharmin where she got candid about her moments of ‘first tmes’.

Your first time when you wrote or received a love letter?

I think it was for one of my post school boyfriends and I had written the letter to him. I think I gave it to him and told him that now it’s his turn to write a letter to me. Later I even got the latter from him. It was shocking because that person was not very expressive.

Your first time when you got your first pay cheque?

It was for Mary Kom. Today I look back at it and I feel like seriously is that what I got paid for it? It was 10,000 rupees. Today I see how Assistant Directors gets paid and I feel like WHAT!? MaryKom was 2013, Today almost 10 years later, the amount AD get paid is two or three times more. I’m very lucky and I don’t ignore the fact that my parents do provide for a certain amount in my life. Although when I started getting my pay check, I started trying to live in my means. So as my salary kept increasing, my means increased little by little.

Your first time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Meezaan Jafri praised you or gave you a compliment?

This was before Malaal, when we were doing a camera test where Sanjay sir wanted to see how I would look in front of the camera. He wasn’t there when I started recording and after that he just came and sat on the monitor. I didn’t even know that he was there. After we finished shooting a little, Sanjay sir told me some very nice things.

Meezaan and me have been in school together since we were 17 or 18 so we’ve done school plays together. He had complimented me for my acting before I even knew that I wanted to act. So we had that actor chemistry since we were 17 and so he doesn’t have to say much for us to know how much we appreciate each other.

Your first time when you saw yourself on a big hoarding?

Promotions are really hectic and so I don’t remember. I never understood how hectic promotions were. I was doing 24 interviews in a day and I used to be so tired that I would sleep in the car so I might’ve missed. However, I remember that Sanjay sir, me and everyone in my family, the office like AD an all, we have a tradition that whenever a movie poster of his comes out, we take a really long drive around Bombay and check out all the posters. That’s something we do with him in general.

Your first time when you were caught by your parents for lying or cheating?

I don’t lie to my parents. My profession is to lie to some degree. I have to make a fool out of everyone so it’s not something that I agree with in my personal life. However, My parents are very cool and supportive for everything that I choose to do in my life. I’ve never felt a need to lie to them.

Your first time when you heard a rumour about yourself?

During Malaal, on youtube I used to see some whack-out pictures of some beach house in LA saying that it’s Sharmin Segal’s home, and her lavish lifestyle and I was like I don’t have so much of money. It was one of the most random things that have happened but I don’t think I have attracted that much attention in my life for people to make rumours about me which I’m grateful for.

Your first time when you had your fan moment?

There was a party and it was fully packed. Post 12, Sharrukh Khan arrived and the energy in the room has totally changed. I saw him and I really wanted a picture with him but I couldn’t because when I saw him I just couldn’t open my mouth. Later my mom introduced me to him because the last I had met him I was 4 years old and he was shooting for Devdas. He was very sweet and very warm but his aura is the most captivating.

Sharmin Segal is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and is praised for her acting in Malaal. This time, fans are waiting for her upcoming movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

