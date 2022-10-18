Exclusive! Sharmin Segal's hectic promotion experience will blow your mind

MUMBAI: An extremely talented actress Sharmin Segal is majorly known for her debut movie Malaal opposite Meezaan Jafri, and Bajirao Mastani. She will now appear in an upcoming movie called Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

In the movie, Sharmin will be seen opposite Pratik Gandhi. Another major role will be played by one of the most respected and talented actors in Bollywood, Jackie Shroff, who will play the role of a ghost.

Also read - Exclusive! Pratik Gandhi’s tales of lying to his wife is hilarious

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sharmin, and she got candid with us about her moments of ‘first times'.

Your first time when you wrote or received a love letter?

I think it was for one of my post-school boyfriends and I had written the letter to him. I think I gave it to him and told him that now it’s his turn to write a letter to me. Later, I even got a letter back from him. It was shocking because that person was not very expressive.

Your first time when you got your first pay cheque?

It was for Mary Kom. Today I look back at it, and I feel like, seriously, this is how much I got paid for this? It was just 10,000 rupees. Today I see how much Assistant Directors get paid, and I feel like, WHAT!? Mary Kom was in 2013. Today, almost 10 years later, the amount AD's get paid is two or three times more. I’m very lucky, and I don’t ignore the fact that my parents do provide for a certain amount in my life. Although when I started getting my paycheck, I started trying to live within my means. So as my salary kept increasing, my means increased little by little.

Your first time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Meezaan Jafri praised or complimented you?

This was before Malaal when we were doing a camera test where Sanjay sir wanted to see how I would look in front of the camera. He wasn’t there when I started recording, and after that, he just came and sat at the monitor. I didn’t even know that he was there. After we finished shooting a little, Sanjay sir told me some very nice things.

Meezaan and I have been in school together since we were 17 or 18, so we’ve done school plays together. He had complimented me for my acting, even before I knew that I wanted to act. So we had that actor chemistry since we were 17, and so he doesn’t have to say much for us to know how much we appreciate each other.

Your first time when you saw yourself in a big hoarding?

Promotions are really hectic, so I don’t remember. I never understood how hectic promotions were. I was doing 24 interviews in a day, and I used to be so tired that I would sleep in the car, so I might’ve missed it. However, I remember that Sanjay sir, me and everyone in my family, the office like AD and all, we have a tradition that whenever a movie poster of his comes out, we take a really long drive around Bombay and check out all the posters. That’s something we do with him in general.

Your first time you were caught by your parents for lying or cheating?

I don’t lie to my parents. My profession is to lie to some degree. I have to make a fool out of everyone, so it’s not something that I agree with in my personal life. However, My parents are very cool and supportive of everything that I choose to do in my life. I’ve never felt a need to lie to them.

Your first time when you heard a rumour about yourself?

During Malaal, on YouTube, I would see some whack-out pictures of some beach house in LA saying that it’s Sharmin Segal’s home and that she lives a lavish lifestyle. I was like, I don’t have so much money. It was one of the most random things that have happened, but I don’t think I have attracted that much attention in my life for people to make rumours about me, which I’m grateful about.

Your first time when you had your fan moment?

There was a party, and it was fully packed. Post 12, Shah Rukh Khan arrived, and the energy in the room had totally changed. I saw him, and I really wanted a picture with him but couldn’t, because when I saw him, I just couldn’t open my mouth. Later my mom introduced me to him because the last time I had met him was when I was 4 years old and he was shooting for Devdas. He was very sweet and warm, but his aura is the most captivating.

Also read - Stunning! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in absolutely unrecognizable in THIS web show

Sharmin Segal is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and has been praised for her acting in Malaal. This time, fans are waiting for her upcoming movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

Watch the interview below: