Exclusive! Sharvari Wagh to romance Lakshya Lalwani in Dharma Productions Next!

MUMBAI: Over time we have seen some amazing projects being made under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production. How can we forget movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My name is Khan, and a few others which have indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office in India but also at the hearts and Minds of the fans?

Dharma has been on a path to launch new talent since 2012, introducing us to some of the biggest stars now. So naturally, when Dharma sets out its line up, fans are always excited.

Lakshay Lalwani who started in the TV world, with teens drama and a magnum opus Porus, was set to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s Bedhadak, but for reasons unknown, the movie has been delayed a lot.

But there are reports that he is going to star in another Dharma Movie, in which Siddharth Malhotra was to play an important role. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the world of Entertainment. 

As per sources, Actress Sharvari Wagh has been roped in to play the lead in the movie opposite Lakshya in the movie.

Sharvari is also doing another project with Dharma Productions, which is said to be a musical drama and it also stars Ishaan Khattar.

All of this new movie news is sure to make the audience feel excited.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

