Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt recollects his time when working for Sony SAB's FIR, expresses his wish to do comedy once again

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Shiv Panditt opened up about his desired character, his parameter for choosing a character to play and much more.
MUMBAI : Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta Subhash and Manoj Joshi in the lead roles. The movie is about a never-seen-before battle between a father and his son. The movie is sure to leave us emotional not just with the performances but also with the storyline.

The movie has received some amazing responses and while there are people appreciating the movie, there are also those who are loving the performance of actor Shiv Panditt.

Talking about the actor, Shiv Panditt has given some really amazing performances in movies like Boss, Shaitan, Leelai, Love, 7 Hours to go and many more.

This time the actor has once again impressed the audience by taking up a different character and playing really well.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Shiv Panditt opened up about his desired character, his parameter for choosing a character to play and much more.

Do you refrain from working on OTT or movie?

To this, Shiv replied by saying that he doesn’t think so as he has been a part of one of the most expensive OTT series, Bambai Meri Jaan. He added that nobody approaches anything as a movie or OTT as the process of shooting is the same for both. Pointing out the difference Shiv said that in series, the character gets more time to develop while in movies the time for development is comparatively less.

What is a desired character that you would love to play but haven’t been offered yet?

To this, Shiv replied by saying that long back he had done TV where he did comedy in a Sony Sab show FIR but no one has ever seen him doing comedy in movies so that is one genre he has not managed to get into because no one has offered him that and all his movies have been alpha male and action, etc. Shiv Added by saying that he would love to do comedy and hopes to get the opportunity soon because he gets a lot of love for his show FIR.

What are your parameters of choosing which character to play?

To this, Shiv replied by saying that it’s about an instinct that you have for the story and it’s not just about how interesting the character is but also about how you are treating a particular character because even if you have the most interesting character but the setup around you is ‘Vanilla’ or boring then you won’t be able to come out with anything. Adding to this, he also said that the first parameter is to think if he would like to see himself in a character like this or not. Later, the actor also revealed his openness to feature in movies made for kids.

This was our conversation with Shiv Panditt. Tell us what you feel about the movie and the actor’s performance in it.

