Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shehnaaz and spoke to her about one person on the sets she connected with the most.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 13:58
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead role, and Shehnaaz will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shehnaaz and when asked her about one person on the sets she connected with the most, the actress revealed, “Bhumika Chawla, she is so spiritual and she used to love me a lot. Whenever I used to get time, I used to feel like going to her, sit and chat with her.”

“She is very spiritual. Our vibe matched so much that we spoke only spiritual things. We didn’t talk anything else only spiritual talks. She is very different and she has a very calm nature. She has a different vibe and it was important for her to be on the sets.”

Well now, we simply can't wait to watch Shehnaaz’s scenes with Bhumika in the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal. The movie is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

It’s an Eid release and after four years, a Salman Khan starrer will hit the big screens on the festival. While the actor’s fans are excited about the film, it will be interesting to see what response KKBKKJ will get at the box office.

Are you excited to watch Shehnaaz in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 13:58

