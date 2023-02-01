Exclusive! Shiddat actor actor Milind Gautam roped in for the movie The Vaccine War

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Milind Gautam is all to be seen in the upcoming movie in The Vaccine War, yes you heard right actor Milind Gautam who is known for his appearance in the movie Shiddat is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled The Vaccine War which will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri and will have an Nana Patekar in the leading role

Well the information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie as the movie is already the talk of the town for the director Vivek Agnihotri, as he got amazing response for his movie the Kashmir Files and now we are looking forward to his upcoming movie The Vaccine War

