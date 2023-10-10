Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee

MUMBAI: Jyoti Kapoor has captivated hearts with her enigmatic performances in her projects and is currently mesmerizing the audience with her stint in Sukhee which stars Shilpa Shetty in the leading role. In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Jyoti shared her experience shooting for the movie.

How was your experience shooting with Shilpa Shetty?

Yes, I have shot with Shilpa and I had a lot of fun shooting with her, infact, she is very helpful as a co-actor given that she has a lot of experience. I remember her telling me the little things like if I have a close-up scene then to make sure my make-up is on-point, do my final checks and not to take my time among many other things. She is a wonderful human being and has a lot of energy and all of it makes for a positive environment.

Any characters you would like to explore as a part of your acting journey?

I would love to play an urban city girl as I haven’t played a character like that. I would love to have a romantic love story; I haven’t even done a strong character so currently I am open to anything unconventional which gives good exposure to my deft of talent.

The audience loved your role in Sunflower. Please let us something about your upcoming projects…

Sunflower season 2 with Vikas Bahl and Sunil Grover will release sometime by the end of the year. Along with that I am doing theatre and some very interesting plays.

