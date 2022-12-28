Exclusive! Shooting of Randeep Hooda starrer Battle of Saragarhi to resume in 2023?

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda was supposed to star in a film titled Battle of Saragarhi which was being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film had also started rolling but due to some reasons, it was put on a back burner. There were even reports that the film has been shelved.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and we have got an update about the Battle of Saragarhi. According to sources, the film has not been shelved and the makers are planning to resume the shoot in 2023.

The sources informed us that the shooting of the film had started, but it was postponed due to some technical reasons. Later, Kesari was made on the same subject and then due to the lockdown, the film was put on a back burner. However, now the makers are planning to resume the project next year.

Randeep Hooda’s look from Battle of Saragarhi was unveiled, and a couple of pictures from the sets also made it to social media.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is currently gearing up for a movie titled Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The film stars Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Tanisha Santoshi in the lead role. The movie is slated to release on 26th January 2023.

Santoshi is also planning a film titled Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol in the lead role, and TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the makers are also planning to rope in one of the sons of Sunny in the movie.

