Exclusive! Shubh Labh actor Ishan Saxena roped in for movie Patna Shukla

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Ishan Saxena has been roped in for the upcoming movie Patna Shukla, yes you heard right actor Ishan Saxena who was seen and loved in the serial Shubh Labh is now all set to be the part of the upcoming movie titled Patna Shukla which has Raveena Tandon in lead.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

