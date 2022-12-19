Exclusive! Siksha Mandal actor Ratnesh Singh Thakur roped in for movie Selfiee

MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects have been made for small screen and big screens and the upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi titled Selfiee is the talk of the town ever since it was in the making.

Over the time we have seen some amazing BTS pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet direct from the set of the movie, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ratnesh Singh Thakur has been roped in for the movie Selfiee. Yes you heard right, actor Ratnesh Singh Thakur who was seen in the web series Shiksha Mandal is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Selfiee which has Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has with but this upcoming movie as the movie is the talk of the town already for the amazing cast and the movie will be directed by Raj Mehta.

Selfiee is all set for February release, how excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comment section below.

