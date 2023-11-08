Exclusive! Simrat Kaur says, “When I gave my auditions I had no idea that it was for Gadar 2”

MUMBAI: Simrat Kaur has been a part of a few films down South. Now, the actress is all set for her Hindi film debut with Gadar 2 which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with the actress and spoke to her about the movie and more...

When asked what made her say yes to Gadar 2, the actress said, “Why would I ever say no to it? Even if it was a smaller part, I would have never said no for this movie. It’s a privilege to even get a 1 minute scene in a movie like this. So, I can never say no to it.”

“When I gave my auditions I had no idea that it was for Gadar 2. I went through a proper two months of a process of giving auditions. So, I never thought about why I should do it and not do it. When you get a chance to make your Hindi film debut in such a big film, I don’t think there's any other girl who has been so lucky enough. I am blessed to be a part of this movie,” she added.

When asked about her other upcoming projects apart from Gadar 2, Simrat said, “For me, I think to just process that I am doing Gadar 2 and the movie is coming out, I just want to live with that and enjoy every moment of it. So, right now, I am only focusing on 11th August and the coming days, rest we will see.”

Gadar 2 hits the big screens today.

