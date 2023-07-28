Exclusive! Singham Again director Rohit Shetty reveals what advice he would like to give his younger self

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is one of the biggest directors we have in the industry. He has been directing the films for the past three decades and has given hits like the Singham franchise, Golmaal franchise, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and others.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Rohit and when asked him about what advice he would like to give his younger self, the filmmaker stated, “I will give him the advice that whatever you are thinking, you are thinking correctly and whatever you want to do, you are going do it properly. The journey that you are planning, the field that you want to go into, and whatever your heart is saying is right. So, always listen to your heart.”

When asked him if there’s any decision he would want his younger self to not take, he said, “Nothing, all the decisions are correct. Later, in life, those decisions might have turned out to be right or wrong, but I have never regretted it.”

Rohit Shetty’s last release was Cirkus which failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role, and it couldn’t live up to the expectations of the audience.

However, now, Rohit is gearing up for Singham Again, the third instalment of the Singham franchise, with Ajay Devgn, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the film. He also has the OTT series Indian Police Force lined up which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Diwali this year. The show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.  

