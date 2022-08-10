Exclusive! Sonali Kulkarni and Ronit Roy to share screen space in an upcoming movie

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive news from the world of Movies, OTT digital and television, we are back with another piece of information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Sonali Kulkarni and Ronit Roy will be seen together in the upcoming movie, yes you heard right actor Ronit Roy who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution in different movies is now all set to be sharing screen space with Sonali Kulkarni for the upcoming movie.

This upcoming project will be directed by Darshan Ashwin Trivedi and the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer as with the movie as it is always a treat to watch them defining their Craft on screen.

