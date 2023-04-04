Exclusive! South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive update about Animal.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 17:26
movie_image: 
South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI :Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri is one of the most awaited films of the year. The shooting of the film is currently going on in London. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive update about Animal.

According to sources, South actor Srinath Maganti has been roped in to star in Animal which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Also Read:  Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital, netizens say “Very Kabir Singh-ish…”

Srinath Maganti has been a part of South movies like Idhem Dheyyam, Bilalpur Police Station, Commitment, and Hit, Hit: The 2nd Case. So, Animal will mark his Bollywood debut.

Animal reportedly is a gangster-drama and revolves around a relationship between a father and a son. While Ranbir will be seen playing the role of the son, Anil plays Ranbir’s father in the movie.

The movie is the second Hindi directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had earlier directed Bollywood film Kabir Singh which was a remake of his own Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

Animal was earlier slated to release on Dusshera in 2022, but the shooting of the film was postponed and now, it will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023. However, it won’t be getting a solo release. The film will be clashing with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Also Read:  First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!

Are you excited to watch Animal? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Srinath Maganti Animal Ranbir Kapoor Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Rashmika Mandanna Triptii Dimri Sandeep Reddy Vanga Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 17:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Oh No! Ranbir and Prachi come face-to-face after Ranbir decides to take a BIG decision
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Dilpreet plays cupid in Veer and Amrita’s love story in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan portrays a multigenerational family that has been separated due to misinterpreted...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Virat finds Sai and Satya together
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' alum Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythologicals
MUMBAI :Rajniesh Duggall, who made his Bollywood debut with the horror movie '1920' and also participated in action-...
Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea
MUMBAI :Actor Hugh Jackman has revealed he is undergoing further skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat gets the divorces papers ready with signatures
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Hotness alert! Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who went topless on screen

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Hotness alert! Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who went topless on screen
movie Adipurush
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Adipurush
Priyanka Chopra
Shocking! "Why is she behaving like a wannabe", netizens troll Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her latest media appearance
Iss movie ko flop hone se Ram Charan bi nahi bacha sakta
Trolled! Yentamma song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Iss movie ko flop hone se Ram Charan bi nahi bacha sakta”
Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill
Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan posts throwback pic of little Alia Bhatt from 'Papa Kehte Hain' shoot