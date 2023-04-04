Exclusive! South actor Srinath Maganti roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal?

MUMBAI :Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri is one of the most awaited films of the year. The shooting of the film is currently going on in London. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive update about Animal.

According to sources, South actor Srinath Maganti has been roped in to star in Animal which is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, there’s no confirmation about it.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital, netizens say “Very Kabir Singh-ish…”

Srinath Maganti has been a part of South movies like Idhem Dheyyam, Bilalpur Police Station, Commitment, and Hit, Hit: The 2nd Case. So, Animal will mark his Bollywood debut.

Animal reportedly is a gangster-drama and revolves around a relationship between a father and a son. While Ranbir will be seen playing the role of the son, Anil plays Ranbir’s father in the movie.

The movie is the second Hindi directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He had earlier directed Bollywood film Kabir Singh which was a remake of his own Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

Animal was earlier slated to release on Dusshera in 2022, but the shooting of the film was postponed and now, it will hit the big screens on 11th August 2023. However, it won’t be getting a solo release. The film will be clashing with Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Also Read: First look of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal out!

Are you excited to watch Animal? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.