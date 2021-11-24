Exclusive! Special Ops 1.5 actor Vivek Madan roped in for Vidyut Jamwal's IB 71

MUMBAI : Actor Vivek Madan has been winning the heart of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor was recently scene in the web series Special Ops 1.5, and now Telly Chakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the actor.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vivek Madan is all set to be seen in the action thriller IB 71 which will have Vidyut Jamwal in the leading role. Yes you heard right actor Vivek Madan who known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Talaash, Family, and recently Special Ops 1.5 is now all set to share screen space with Vidyut Jamwal in the upcoming action thriller titled IB 71.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

IB71 is a spy-thriller directed by National award-winning director Sankalp Reddy, produced by Vidyut Jammwal who also essays the lead character in the film. The film revolves around the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

