Exclusive! Special Ops 1.5 and Hundred actor Anup Sharma roped in for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Upcoming action thriller IB 71 starring Vidyut Jammwal has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. And now TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Anup Sharma will be seen in this upcoming action thriller. Yes you heard right actor, Anup Sharma who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like special Ops 1.5 The Himmat Singh Story, Hundred, Please Find Attached Season 2 is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie IB 71 which will have Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

