Star Plus' Nazar fame - Priyamvada Singh is gearing for her stint in Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:29
movie_image: 
Also read: OMG! Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia locked out of Nikamma promotional event

Priyamvada Singh is one of the finest and talented actors in the world of entertainment.

However her role in Nikamma is not yet revealed to us.

Also read: Abhimanyu Dassani prepared himself for Nikamma by re-watching Govinda films

But recently, Abhimanyu Dassani, son of Bhagyashree, made his acting debut in 2018 with the action film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, for which he won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He has since starred in the Netflix romantic-comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021). Abhimanyu and Shirley Setia, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Nikamma, were denied entry at an event for their own film. Abhimanyu took to his Instagram account to share a video of the incident, in which he was trying to explain to a guard that he is there to promote his film. The promotional event was held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

So, guys are you excited for Priyamvada's stint in Nikamma?

Let us know your views on the same!

Stay glued with us. 

    
    

Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
