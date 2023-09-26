Exclusive! "Such movies are very much important because women are conditioned in a certain way which has to be changed" Dilnaz Irani on Sukhee

MUMBAI: Actress Dilnaz Irani has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution in different platforms, the actress is currently getting some amazing response for her movie Sukhee which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Dilnaz Irani spoke in detail about her movie Sukhee and also on the importance of such movies in today's time.

Dilnaz Irani on the importance and the high points of the movie

Dilnaz Irani says that this movie is very important and relevant in today's time, because women not only in India but across the world they are being conditioned in a certain way and not allowed to love themselves but others. Which is very wrong and needs to be changed, this movie speaks about that change and trying to break that old type of thinking.

Dilnaz Irani on the bond with all the girls (Co actors) during the shoot

Dilnaz Irani says that the bond was really crazy and she really had a hilarious time during the entire process of shooting, she says that it has been a great auditioning process done by the director Sonal Joshi and then we 4 were casted and she is really very thankful that this for this brilliant experience, because she has taken some great memories from the sets. She adds many times the shot has been cut but they were continuously having some good time after the scene and this is the bond they all shared.

Dilnaz Irani on her upcoming projects

Dilnaz Irani and she was recently seen in the south show OTT series Mathagam and now she is currently shooting for the season 2 of the show, she has 5 different plays and she is really busy with her theatres, she will be seen in the sequel of one of the big Bollywood movie, and she also has upcoming Rohan Sippy series.

