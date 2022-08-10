Exclusive! Sultan’s Anant Vidhaat Sharma roped in for the sequel to Khichdi the Movie?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

The cult classic, show Khichdi became everyone’s favorite comedy giving a rise to popular characters like Hansa, and Praful who are etched in everyone’s memory.

This show originally followed the life of a Gujarati family called the Parekhs, who live in an old mansion. Many typical Indian situations are encountered by the joint family, but they try to solve them atypically. Despite their differences, this group of people is firmly united in their pursuit of separation. They want to sell their ancestral properties and move out to form their own nuclear families. Their family head disagrees.

What ensued is hilarity unbound. The show became very popular, paving a way for a movie to be made on the same characters.

Khichdi: The Movie was directed by Aatish Kapadia in 2010. Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Nimisha Vakharia, Jamnadas Majethia and Rajeev Mehta star in the film. As Parminder, Kriti Kulhari also appears.

TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that as per sources, a sequel to the first Khichdi movie is in the works and shooting has already begun.

As, per sources, Actor Anant Vidhaat Sharma will be seen in the sequel to the Khichdi movie.

Anant started his career as an assistant director under Satish Kaushik. Anant worked in films like Vaada, Milenge Milenge, and Shadi Se Pahle, as an assistant director.

In 2011, he met Ali Abbas Zafar, who was casting Gunday at that time, and offered him to do his first film. Later Anant also worked with Salman Khan in films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

