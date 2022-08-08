EXCLUSIVE! Sumit Kaul JOINS Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in Afwaah

Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen starring in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's next titled 'Afwaah', a quirky thriller.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 14:25
movie_image: 
Sumit Kaul

Also read: Nawazuddin, Bhumi to star in Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah'

Nawazuddin, who has previously worked with Mishra in 'Serious Men', said collaborating with the filmmaker once again and that too on such a unique subject is such an honour.

"Both Anubhav (Sinha) and Sudhir are known to delve into larger socially relevant subjects. I value that their cinema is about making a difference. I am glad to be part of a project where they both are collaborators. Bhumi is a fine actor and their chemistry with her will be worth exploring. This will be my first with T-Series and I am looking forward to it."

Bhumi added that Nawazuddin is easily one of the best actors we have in the country.

Now the breaking news is that Sumit Kaul has been a part of Historic shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and films like Haider, Mulk, Hamid and more. He joins the cast of Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

Also read: Trend Alert! Aamir reacts to rumors of his alleged relationship, Bhumi on Nawazuddin's Afwaah, Rakesh to start preparation for Krrish 4, Anushka calls Jhulan a champion, and more...

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Latest Video