Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage

Actor Gaurav Sarathe is all set to join the cast of 'Love Ki Arrange Marriage’, directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house.
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Gaurav Sarathe has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage, yes you heard right actor Gaurav Sarathe who has seen and loved in Summer Camp is now all set to be seen in the new movie titled Love Ki Arrange Marriage’ directed by Ishrad Khan, under Thinking Picture production house.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you to see him in the new movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

